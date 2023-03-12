Things iPhone Can Do That Android Can't

When deciding on your next smartphone, the first question is invariably whether to get an iPhone or an Android. The general consensus was that you go for an iPhone if you want a phone that works without tweaking, with a camera that handles most conditions, and for Android to customize your handset's feel and look. The gap has been narrowing in recent years. Apple has been adding more user customizability to iOS. Android manufacturers have been locking off bootloader access and adding other security methods like Samsung's Knox, which locks out some features if a custom ROM is flashed to the device.

Apple has an advantage in that it controls the hardware and the software and has an ecosystem of other devices marketed to lifestyle users. There are many Android manufacturers, so creating a closed ecosystem like this is trickier. The competition is fierce, with new features coming out on one device before the rest of the market copies it for their own. That said, some features exist only on iPhone, which keeps Apple users returning for their next device at upgrade time. We've rounded up our favorite iPhone features that Android users can't access.