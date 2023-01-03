The Most Hilarious Things iPhone Users Have In Common

iPhone owners are often accused of being an exclusive — and perhaps snobbish — bunch. Few notions have added fuel to that perception like the way Android users are sometimes treated in text messages and group chats. The dreaded "green bubble" that appears in iMessage when an Android user slides into the DMs has turned a lot of iPhone users off to the notion of communicating with their Samsung or Pixel-toting friends. But as petty as the whole thing may seem, it's not entirely the fault of Apple's customers.

In 2020, Epic Games, the video game developer responsible for "Fortnite," launched a lawsuit against Apple, and in the process, the secrets of the green bubble were revealed. While the lawsuit revolved around the 30% cut Apple takes on in-app purchases from apps installed through the App Store, court filings ended up revealing some of the Cupertino giant's other business practices, including its rationale for keeping iMessage an Apple exclusive.

As reported by SlashGear, Epic alleged that Apple engages in anticompetitive practices, and, as proof, cited comments made by Apple executives. Craig Federighi, Eddy Cue, and other higher-ups noted in internal emails that making iMessage work on Android wouldn't be difficult, but that it would "remove [an] obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones" and that "iPhone amounts to serious lock-in" for Apple's walled garden ecosystem.

In other words, if an iPhone user disses you for your green bubbles, it might be a good idea to explain that Apple is intentionally degrading its messaging experience to keep iPhone users in the fold. For now, Google is working to make things more equal.