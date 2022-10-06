Google's Pixel Event Took Some Major Shots At Apple

Google's big event for the Pixel 7 series was quite an eventful one, not solely because of the flashy new hardware breaking cover on a cramped stage, but also due to the generous dose of shade thrown in Apple's direction. Brian Rakowski, VP of Product Management at Google, set the ball rolling with jabs against the multi-trillion fruit brand during an otherwise bland presentation.

"We take it as a compliment when others in the industry follow our lead," remarked the Google executive as he proudly showcased always-on display mode and at-a-glance widgets. In case you didn't see Apple's slick iPhone 14 launch event, the company made a huge deal about the always-on display mode that arrived with iOS 16. Well, Rakowski made it a point to highlight that this feature was introduced with the Pixel 2 back in 2017.

However, Google isn't really the innovator here. That honor goes to Microsoft, which created arguably the earliest — and unarguably the best — implementation of an always-on display perk complemented by an excellent double-tap-to-wake system on Lumia smartphones. It's a shame that despite all of its promises, Windows Phone met an untimely end. Funny jabs were also directed at Apple's apparent copy-and-paste strategy of using the same color palette across all its devices, while Google tries to reinvent its hex code game for every next-generation product. I see you, Pixel 7 in Lemongrass and Pixel 7 Pro in Sage.