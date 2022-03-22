This Android Malware Promised Cartoon Filters - Then Stole Hundreds Of Thousands Of Facebook Logins

As soon as "Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools" is opened it requires a Facebook login, and you won't be able to access the app unless you enter your info. However, when you do so your account name and password details are transmitted to those responsible for the malware. Those credentials are then used to access your Facebook account, which can lead to a whole lot of other problems. Having full access to your Facebook account gives Facestealer's creators free reign to go over every bit of information tied to it: search history, conversations, friends lists, photos, videos, and possibly even credit card information (if you've stored it). This is, of course, in addition to the other kinds of activity you'd expect from a hacked Facebook account like sending phishing links to friends and family, committing financial fraud, and helping to spread false information around the platform.

If your Facebook account has been compromised by Facestealer (or other forms of malware or even the platform's own security flaws), you should still be able to recover it and regain access. However, it might also be worth considering the option to cut your losses and delete Facebook altogether instead.