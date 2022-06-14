How To Use Hide My Email In iOS 15 Devices

While browsing the internet, there's a good possibility that you'll come across sites that require your email as ID, whether for online shopping, streaming media, or registering for newsletters and blogs. Although you might be happy to enter your email address for the task in hand — which could be to buy a pair of headphones or fill out a survey — those sites may subsequently use it to provide updates, send advertisements, and more, which can clutter your inbox.

This is where Apple's Hide My Email feature comes in – it keeps your personal email ID safe, while generating a random but unique email address that automatically forwards all the messages received to your actual email address. Using Hide My Email via iCloud+, you can reply to the emails sent to these random email IDs, which will be available in your private inbox. Apple says that it does not read the emails redirected via Hide My Email addresses, except for filtering out spam messages.