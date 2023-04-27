10 iPad Pro Features That Will Change How You Use Your Tablet

Ever since Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" first lit up living rooms around the world with visions of the Starship Enterprise, people have dreamed of a day when that fiction becomes reality. Who wouldn't want to live in a world with high-speed interplanetary travel, instant short-range transportation, and sleek touchscreen computing at your fingertips? So far, we haven't figured out interplanetary travel or transporters, but we did manage tablet computing.

Tablets feel so ubiquitous that it's easy to forget it's been little more than a decade since most of us got our hands on one. Apple certainly wasn't the first company to try their hand at a tablet — those efforts stretch back at least as far as the late '80s and Hindsight's prototype Letterbug computer — but Apple succeeded in energizing the market in a way no one had before. Riding the momentum of the first iPhone just three years earlier, Apple's first iPad hit shelves with a level of fanfare that made it an instant success. Today, a little more than half of all tablets purchased in the United States are iPads.

If you've got your hands on an iPad Pro, you're looking at a lot of cool functionality right out of the box and readily available on the surface. Then there are other features, not quite hidden but also not immediately apparent, which can take your tablet time to the next level.