Apple Brings Final Cut Pro And Logic Pro To iPad

As with DaVinci Resolve, the iPad versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro aren't as robust and feature-dense as their Mac counterparts. Whether that's a bad thing depends entirely on how you use the applications. If you need the software for relatively minor projects, such as editing YouTube videos, you may be able to ditch your laptop or desktop entirely in favor of the iPad. Everyone else, however, may find that while the iPad versions are a great option for those times you're away from your desk, they're not able to completely replace your workstation.

Regardless, the iPad version does bring some unique UI elements into the mix — if you have an iPad Pro model that supports the feature, for example, you can quickly scrub through a Final Cut Pro project timeline by hovering the Apple Pencil over it. Likewise, Apple has included support for its Magic Keyboard, which should help give the apps a more professional feel, as you can utilize keyboard shortcuts as part of your workflow.

As mobile device owners have come to expect, these apps are available with a subscription plan, meaning they have a low financial barrier to entry, but you'll either need to pay $4.99 per month each or $49.99 per year to use them. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad can be found on the App Store.