iPad Levels Up With Final Cut Pro And Logic Pro, Maximizing Its Creative Potential

For years, consumers have been clamoring around Apple to bring the company's pro-grade music and video production apps — Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro — to the iPad. Nearly three years into the debut of Apple's ARM-based M-Series chips, the company is finally turning this theory into reality. Apple officially confirmed the debut of iPad-focused versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, and the software will be available for download via the App Store starting May 23, 2023.

Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro — in their original form — were designed to run on Intel-based Macs. UI and navigation elements on these apps were tailored for use with a keyboard and mouse/touchpad. Porting these apps to the ARM-based and touch-focused iPads demanded a major rework of the architecture and UI elements.

However, things changed in 2020 following Apple's decision to ditch X86-based Intel chips in favor of self-designed ARM-based M series processors. These chips were based on Apple's existing smartphone and tablet-oriented A-series SoCs.

Three years into the debut of the Apple Silicon for Macs, these chipsets have already made inroads into the higher-end iPad Air and iPad Pro models. This also meant that Apple's computers and tablets now run near-identical hardware sets. While the operating systems on these platforms continued to differ (MacOS vs. iPadOS), it was technically feasible for Apple to port Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to work on the iPad. That is precisely what the company has announced today.