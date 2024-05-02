Will Apple Release A New M3 Or M4 Mac Mini In 2024? Here's What We Know

The current-generation Mac Mini was released just over a year ago, featuring the M2 silicon in its vanilla and Pro variants. Now that Mac machines based on the M3 series processors are on the shelves, one would expect a natural evolution for Apple's entry-level desktop computer, as well.

But it seems Apple has a massive leap planned for the Mac Mini, one that involves skipping an entire silicon generation. According to Bloomberg, Apple is currently working on an overhauled line-up of Macs that will draw power from the M4 series processors. Those plans cover the entirety of the Mac portfolio, kicking into action later this year and continuing through 2025.

The updated Mac Mini with an M4 class processor is a part of that planned hardware update. That would mean an M3-powered Mac Mini is likely not going to see the light of the day but keep in mind that the information is based on insider sources, so the plans could change down the road. We are also not expecting any inherent architectural leaps this time around, considering the fact a process node switch doesn't happen as quickly as a yearly hardware refresh.

The M3 processors are built on TSMC's 3-nanometer process, which is already the most advanced tech that the semiconductor industry has to offer commercially in 2024. It is quite likely that the M4 family will also rely on the 3-nanometer process, but it could be a refined variation by TSMC that boosts performance and efficiency.