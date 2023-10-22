Procreate Is Still The Best iPad Art App - Here's Why

One surprising feature of Procreate is 3D painting. It lets you import any USDZ or OBJ file into the app and paint directly onto the file's 3D object. You can get files from the internet, make your own with software like Blender, or if you just want to try it out for fun, Procreate has a downloadable 3D pack with eight random 3D objects to experiment with.

3D objects can feel daunting to those who have only worked in 2D, but Procreate's interface is simple and easy to use — especially if you're already familiar with the app. Rotate the object with one finger swipes and pinch zoom with two. Each 3D object is split into different parts that you draw on separately. For instance, the drink can above is divided into the body of the can, the lid, and the tab. This lets you focus your illustrations on a specific part of the model without affecting anything else. Otherwise, everything works similarly — add layers and paint your designs with any of your brushes. You can't add text right now, but you can add photos to get around this if you really need to.

The textures on 3D objects like the metal on the can or the leather on the roller skate remain visible when you paint over them, so you get a nice natural look. It's a game-changer feature for some, and otherwise just a good bit of fun.