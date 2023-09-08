The All New Procreate Dreams App Could Be The Best Reason To Buy An iPad For Animation

Australian developer Savage Interactive is hoping its new app, Procreate Dreams, does for animation what its original Procreate app did for digital painting. The latter app, which launched in 2011, has been the best-selling iPad app for over six years and has twice won the Apple Design Award. The company is boasting that the new iPadOS app, available November 22, will be an all-in-one program for the next generation of animators, "packed with everything you need to bring your art and stories to life."

Procreate Dreams will support the hundreds of brushes offered by the original Procreate App, which are specifically designed to be used by the Apple Pencil and its precise, low-latency compatibility with the iPad and iPad Pro. The software is also built to be touch-based, unlike typical keyboard-and-mouse programs made for PCs and Macs. Rather than setting up complex keyframes, paths, and other standard animation tools, Procreate Dreams will use intuitive gestures and taps and record the user's actions as they make them in order to create real-time "performances." Frame-by-frame flipbook-style animations will also be possible.

Features include the ability to import ProRes footage up to 8K, as well as custom fonts for titles, credits, and other text. A new audio engine will allow users to easily add voiceover, dialogue, music, sound effects, and more. Video can be drawn over with additional layers to easily annotate or rotoscope what's on screen. Additionally, users can perform non-destructive edits, such as applying filters, tweaking movement, adjusting blurs, and altering colors.