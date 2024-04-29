EU Gives Apple Six Months To Open Up The iPad To Third Party App Stores

Eight months ago, the European Commission designated three Apple entities as "Gatekeeper services" to bring them under the purview of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), forcing changes to the App Store. Today, the commission added the iPadOS software to its list, too.

In a statement, the commissioners said Apple has six months to make iPadOS DMA compliant in the European Union (EU) or face hefty fines.

The decision to designate iPadOS as a gatekeeper service came after the European Commission conducted an eight-month-long investigation into the platform. It concluded that Apple's iPadOS yields great influence within the tablet ecosystem and that it "constitutes as an important gateway for business users to reach end users". When the DMA was passed last year, the European Commission did not include iPadOS under its purview because the number of people using the platform did not hit the threshold needed for it to be designated a gatekeeper service. Since then, there has been a continuous rise in the number of business users within the EU, which currently exceeds the threshold set by the Commission.

The commission also noted that all iPadOS users are essentially locked in to the ecosystem and disincentives them from switching to tablets from competitors. Apple's iPhone iOS software, the iOS App Store, and the Safari browser on iPhones were declared gatekeeper services back in September 2023.