Everything To Know About Apple's App Store Changes In 2024

In compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple has recently made some significant changes as of its iOS 17.4 update. Announced in January, the major Apple update will revolutionize the App Store, welcoming a new host of apps and more options for developers.

Over the years, many companies, including the music streaming giant Spotify, have been skeptical of Apple's commission structures and other practices. Now, Apple has been forced to take action by the DMA, which aims to ensure that digital markets are fair and open to businesses and users. One of the regulations includes allowing third-party app downloads and app stores — something Epic Games (creator of "Fortnite") has been fighting for a long time. Despite Apple's sideloading argument, the tech company is also allowing other browser engines outside the one it has used for years, welcoming an improved web browsing experience to users in the EU.

Many of the changes took effect as of March 2024, but it will likely take some time to see all the changes implemented. Buckle up as we explore everything to know about Apple's App Store changes in 2024.