This Major Apple Update Could Revolutionize What You Can Do With Your iPhone

Today, Apple has announced a set of sweeping changes covering the App Store policies for the EU market, changes that were once deemed impossible. The tweaks are not voluntary, as Apple is simply aligning its policies with the landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA) of the bloc. At the top is the ability to sideload apps, which means users will be able to download apps from other web stores instead of being locked to the App Store.

Apple is not too thrilled about the decision and notes that despite putting in new safeguards, "many risks remain." The policy change will be implemented with iOS 17.4, which will be rolled out in the coming for iPhones registered in the EU bloc. Users will be able to download app repositories, just the way they access the App Store, and install apps listed there on their iPhones. However, it won't be a free lunch. Apple says it has an approval process in place for such marketplaces before they appear on an iPhone, and apps will still be scanned for malware.

There are a whole bunch of new rules for app developers, especially a new system for paying platform fees to Apple. Still, for an average iPhone user, there's more to Apple's change of heart than just being able to install apps from alternative marketplaces. Apple will also let users set a third-party store as the default outlet for getting their applications.