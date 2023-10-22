5 Essential Accessories Every iPad User Should Have
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple is always tinkering with and refining its line of iPads, making the tablet a versatile device that users can find many different applications. Whether you use an iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Mini for work, recreation, art, or other reasons, there are built-in features that will allow you to that will change how you use your iPad as well as external hardware accessories. By using additional products that don't come out of the box when you first buy an iPad, you can make sure you get your money's worth by maximizing the potential of your Apple tablet.
Apple makes some of these accessories, while other innovative designs come from third-party manufacturers (some approved by Apple, some not). Together, they comprise an entire market of devices and attachments intended to improve or complement your iPad. Since the iPad's debut 13 years ago, a wide range of different models have been produced. Not all accessories are ideal for all models — especially since newer devices, like the 10th-generation iPad, use USB-C rather than Lightning ports. If you're overwhelmed by the sheer amount and variety of iPad products available, here are five essential accessories every iPad user should have.
Apple Pencil
It's a shame the Apple Pencil doesn't come bundled with the iPad because both are, in many ways, two parts of the same whole. This is especially true now that the Apple Pencil works not just with the iPad Pro but with several models of the iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air. The Apple Pencil isn't just for artists looking to use the iPad's impressive specs to make digital art; the stylus is also useful to better interface with iPadOS and take handwritten notes.
A third-generation Apple Pencil with USB-C compatibility was recently announced, a convenient upgrade for the many users who own newer iPads. Plus, it's considerably cheaper than the second-gen Pencil. However, the Apple Pencil USB-C lacks certain useful features like pressure sensitivity, double tap, and magnetic wireless charging. Depending on which features are most important to you (and which iPad you own), you may want to opt for the second-generation Apple Pencil instead. Either way, having the stylus will enhance your iPad experience and how you use it.
The Apple Pencil USB-C will be available later this fall, while you can purchase the second-gen Apple Pencil from Amazon for around $120. All versions of the Pencil come in only one color: white.
Zugu Folio Case
Just as with iPhones, a case for your iPad can shield the device from scratches, spills, or a bad drop. As an added benefit, many iPad cases don't just protect your device but can also serve as a kickstand that will prop your iPad up, allowing you to watch media more easily or use it more like a traditional laptop. Some cases will also include pockets to store other devices or materials like a keyboard or Apple Pencil.
The Zugu Folio Case is a great option for your iPad. Its durable and innovative magnetic design lets you stick it to a metal surface. Its best feature may be the several embedded grooves that give you many angles to choose from for your kickstand and better hold the tablet in place when it's upright. The Zugu Folio Case is focused on protecting your iPad and giving you a strong, customizable kickstand, and less focused on looking stylish. It has a utilitarian aesthetic that may not be your first choice visually. Still, If looks are less important to you than function, you can purchase the accessory from Amazon. Make sure you select the right one for your specific model — currently, the Zugu Folio Case for the 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen) is available for $80.
Baseus Adaman Power Bank (65W 20000 mAh)
Depending on how you're using your iPad, you may not have enough battery life to last you all day. That's why keeping a power bank on hand is essential to give your iPad a recharge or two, especially when you're traveling or spending a long work session at a nearby cafe. You'll also want to make sure your power bank is strong enough for a tablet, as many are designed for phones and have a smaller capacity. The Baseus Adaman Power Bank holds 20,000 mAh, more than enough to charge your iPad. It's a 65W power bank to charge three devices simultaneously, such as your iPhone and AirPods. The product comes in black or blue and has a digital screen showing how much battery is left.
A Micro USB port is included to recharge the battery, as well as a two-way USB-C port. There are also two USB-A output ports. While USB-A ports are as versatile as they are common, more devices than ever these days — including iPads and the iPhone 15 — use USB-C, so it would be better if this power bank had two of the latter instead of one. However, it can still easily charge your iPad and give you some options to charge other stuff as well. The 20,000 mAh Baseus Adaman Power Bank has a list price of $59.99 on both the Basesus Adaman website and Amazon.
Logitech Combo Touch
Like smartphones, iPads have a touch keyboard built into its OS for most apps. However, many people still prefer to use a physical keyboard with their tablets, whether it's to save screen space or because it's a personal preference — especially when they're doing more typing than they would on a phone or using their iPad as a laptop substitute. The Logitech Combo Touch is a solid third-party keyboard and case accessory for the iPad that, unlike many others, includes a Multi-Touch-enabled touchpad, giving you even more ways to interface with your device. Since it's built with a kickstand and the keyboard is removable, it also functions like most iPad cases, though it's not impact-resistant. The keyboard has fluid and accurate keys that make typing feel as natural as it does on a traditional laptop.
One downside to the Logitech Combo Touch is that it's pretty pricey, comparable to Apple's own Magic Keyboard. Depending on which size you get, it can cost between $199.99 and $229.99. You're going to want to make sure you buy the correct model and not end up with a keyboard that isn't compatible with your particular iPad.
HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
Apple's iPads have advanced to the point that many people use them as laptop replacements. If you are using your iPad like a computer, you'll likely need a USB hub — which can also be useful even if you're not using your tablet like a laptop — because it can expand the one port that comes with your iPad into several.
There are many choices for USB-C hubs, and if you're using a newer iPad with a USB-C port, a great option is the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub. The aluminum device can lock cleanly onto the side of your iPad and comes with a 60W USB-C power delivery port to keep your tablet charged, as well as a USB-A port, 3.5-millimeter audio jack, 4K 60Hz HDMI output, and MicroSD and SD card slots. You can easily access and transfer data with this hub or hook your iPad to a 4K display.
The HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub has a list price of $99 on the Hyper website when they are in stock, but it can also be found on Amazon. It would be nice if it had a few more USB slots — USB-A may be outdated, but it's still very common. Also, if one USB-C port is being used for power delivery, it would be nice to have an additional one. But, even without the extras, the hub still gives you a lot of what you'll need and can be an essential iPad accessory.