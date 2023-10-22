5 Essential Accessories Every iPad User Should Have

Apple is always tinkering with and refining its line of iPads, making the tablet a versatile device that users can find many different applications. Whether you use an iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Mini for work, recreation, art, or other reasons, there are built-in features that will allow you to that will change how you use your iPad as well as external hardware accessories. By using additional products that don't come out of the box when you first buy an iPad, you can make sure you get your money's worth by maximizing the potential of your Apple tablet.

Apple makes some of these accessories, while other innovative designs come from third-party manufacturers (some approved by Apple, some not). Together, they comprise an entire market of devices and attachments intended to improve or complement your iPad. Since the iPad's debut 13 years ago, a wide range of different models have been produced. Not all accessories are ideal for all models — especially since newer devices, like the 10th-generation iPad, use USB-C rather than Lightning ports. If you're overwhelmed by the sheer amount and variety of iPad products available, here are five essential accessories every iPad user should have.