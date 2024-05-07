Apple M4: How Much Better Is It Really?

Apple is releasing new M4 chips just six months after it released the M3 lineup. However, the timeline of the release is not as surprising as the device it powers — the new iPad Pro, which leaps from the M2 and skips the M3 entirely. This is quite unlike Apple's usual pattern of releasing a new chipset with a new Mac lineup so far.

The new M4 silicon is Apple's second chipset to follow a 3-nanometer architecture (after the M3). There isn't a noteworthy improvement in that respect, and Apple refrains from directly comparing performance to the M3. Despite Apple hailing the new M4 as a "big step forward for Apple Silicon," it appears to be a more polished version of the M3. However, there are still some improvements that can help the former stand out.

If you plan to buy the new iPad Pro 2024 — or are just curious about upgrades Apple could bring to its Mac series this year — here is everything new and improved that the M4 offers.