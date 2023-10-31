Apple Reveals 3nm M3 Chipset Family, With Pro And Max Available Right Out Of The Gate

During its "Scary Fast" event on October 30, Apple introduced its latest silicon lineup: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max built with the 3nm architecture. According to Apple, the chips bring substantial performance and efficiency upgrades over the M1 family, with the company noting that it has managed to squeeze 2 million transistors into a space the size of the cross-section of a human hair.

The M3 family likewise brings Apple's largest GPU advancement to date, boasting Dynamic Caching, which allocates the "exact" amount of memory a task requires, plus there's hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and overall 2.5 times the rendering performance. Focusing on the CPU side of things, Apple says that customers can expect 30% faster performance when compared with the M1 family, while the efficiency cores nudge the performance boost up by nearly 50%.

Assuming you went only with the base M3 chip, you would get 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores with an overall speed increase of 60% when compared with the M1 chip. The M3 Pro takes the core numbers up to 12 and 18, respectively, while the M3 Max jumps to 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores. As far as memory goes, the M3 will net you 24GB of unified memory, while the M3 Pro jumps to 36GB and the M3 Max brings 128GB.