Apple's M4-Powered OLED iPad Pro Is Its Thinnest Device Ever

Nearly 20 months since it was last updated, Apple just took the covers off its next-generation iPad Pro models. These seventh-generation iPad Pro models come in 11-inch and 13-inch display options and, as rumored, use OLED panels. These iPad Pro models have also become the first Apple devices to use the company's brand new M4 series chips, meaning that the seventh-generation iPad Pro models ended up skipping the M3 chip entirely. For those unaware, the sixth-generation iPad Pro models released in 2022 featured Apple's M2 chips. The M4 chip claims massive performance gains over the M2 chips and is claimed to be 50% faster than the predecessor.

Besides featuring an entirely new display technology, the 2024 M4 OLED iPad Pro models are also claimed to be Apple's thinnest products ever. It is even thinner than the tiny Apple iPod Nano, with the 11-inch model at just 5.3 mm thick and the 13-inch model being even thinner at just 5.1 mm thick. The new display — which Apple refers to as Ultra Retina XDR — is based on a new type of OLED technology, tandem OLED, which features two OLED panels on top of each other — a process that Apple claims will make the displays achieve higher brightness levels than a single panel.

The 2024 iPad Pro models also feature an updated version of iPadOS with updated versions of popular apps including Shaper 3D, ZBrush, Final Cut Pro 2, and Logic Pro 2. Many of these apps, particularly, the updated version of Final Cut Pro have been redesigned from the ground up to suit the touch interface of the iPad Pro, and comes with many feature additions.