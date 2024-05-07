Apple's M4-Powered OLED iPad Pro Is Its Thinnest Device Ever
Nearly 20 months since it was last updated, Apple just took the covers off its next-generation iPad Pro models. These seventh-generation iPad Pro models come in 11-inch and 13-inch display options and, as rumored, use OLED panels. These iPad Pro models have also become the first Apple devices to use the company's brand new M4 series chips, meaning that the seventh-generation iPad Pro models ended up skipping the M3 chip entirely. For those unaware, the sixth-generation iPad Pro models released in 2022 featured Apple's M2 chips. The M4 chip claims massive performance gains over the M2 chips and is claimed to be 50% faster than the predecessor.
Besides featuring an entirely new display technology, the 2024 M4 OLED iPad Pro models are also claimed to be Apple's thinnest products ever. It is even thinner than the tiny Apple iPod Nano, with the 11-inch model at just 5.3 mm thick and the 13-inch model being even thinner at just 5.1 mm thick. The new display — which Apple refers to as Ultra Retina XDR — is based on a new type of OLED technology, tandem OLED, which features two OLED panels on top of each other — a process that Apple claims will make the displays achieve higher brightness levels than a single panel.
The 2024 iPad Pro models also feature an updated version of iPadOS with updated versions of popular apps including Shaper 3D, ZBrush, Final Cut Pro 2, and Logic Pro 2. Many of these apps, particularly, the updated version of Final Cut Pro have been redesigned from the ground up to suit the touch interface of the iPad Pro, and comes with many feature additions.
New Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard also announced
Alongside the new iPad Pro models, Apple also introduced updated versions of the Apple Pencil (called the Apple Pencil Pro) and the Magic Keyboard, which gets a larger glass trackpad as well as a 14-key function row for quick access to frequently used features and controls. Apple has also changed the orientation of the front-facing camera on all the iPad models announced today, with it now being positioned on the landscape edge. Both new iPad Pro models feature a 12MP rear-facing camera that supports Smart HDR 4. The rear camera also supports 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps.
The landscape-oriented 12MP front-facing camera uses an ultra-wide lens and supports Apple's Center Stage feature, which keeps subjects in the center irrespective of their position in the frame. It also offers features like portrait mode, portrait lighting, and Smart HDR 4.
Prices for the 11-inch variant of the 2024 iPad Pro start at $999 for the base 256 GB variant, going up to $1199 for the 512 GB variant, $1599 for the 1 TB variant, and $1999 for the top-of-the-line 2 TB option. The 13-inch model features a default 256 GB of storage, which is priced at $1299, followed by a 512 GB option that will set you back by $1499. There are 1 TB and 2 TB variants of the 13-inch iPad Pro models, priced at $1899 and $2299, respectively.
Those interested in getting the new Apple Pencil Pro and the updated Magic Keyboard must purchase them separately for $129 and $299. Consumers can order these new iPad Pro models immediately, with deliveries expected next week (May 14, 2024).