What We Expect From Apple's 2024 OLED iPad Pro: Details And Expected Release Date & More

The last time Apple updated its iPad Pro series — the company's flagship tablet lineup — was in October 2022 when it announced the sixth generation iPad Pro models. These tablets were powered by Apple's (then) new M2 chips and featured incremental upgrades over the fifth-generation models. Like before, Apple offered the 2022 M2 iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display models, with both sizes also getting separate Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options.

Now that Apple's newer M3 chips — announced back in October 2023 — are already here, the company is reportedly on the verge of upgrading the iPad Pro lineup with the updated chips. However, if we are to believe rumors from credible sources, Apple's M3 chip is not the only major update that the 2024 iPad Pro models are set to receive this time around. Tim Cook and company are reportedly planning to give the iPad Pro lineup a major display upgrade with the seventh generation iPad Pros.

Most rumors indicate that the 2024 iPad Pro will finally get an OLED panel. Those keeping track of iPad-centric news may be well aware of the fact that rumors of the iPad Pro series getting an OLED panel have been going around for a long time now, with SlashGear reporting on that possibility on two separate occasions, once in 2020 and the second time, in 2021. What's different this time around is that reports of these products getting an OLED panel come from credible sources with better track records reporting on Apple-specific rumors.

While some reports indicated a March 26 announcement for the iPad Pro lineup, Mark Gurman has refuted those claims. However, he maintains that these tablets would still be launched within the March or April timeframe.