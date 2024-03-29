MacBook Air M3 Review (2024): Fantastic When You Need It, Expensive If You Don't

When Apple launched the M2 MacBook Air in 2022, it redefined the concepts of an entry-level macOS laptop, with all its lingering frustrations in tow. "There's just a lot more to enjoy here," surmised SlashGear's review of the machine. In many ways, it was ahead of the M1 MacBook Air, while still being bogged down by Apple's historically stingy hardware approach with even the most fundamental components of a computer, such as RAM and storage.

In 2024, we enter yet another Apple generation where design remains unchanged, the innards get a selective uplift, and performance comparisons are proudly made against phased-out Intel-based MacBook Air trims. It makes sense, and then doesn't, especially if you have set your eyes on a new machine and want meaningful generation-over-generation upgrades.

The M3-powered MacBook Air, unfortunately, falls in that controversial class. On its own, however, it comes out swinging as a terrific computing machine, one that goes against the best in the Windows ecosystem and demolishes them at metrics like battery life. It's an oddly pleasant laptop, but whether you should splurge on it depends squarely on the PC in your backpack, more so with the M3 generation than ever.

We tested the entry-level configuration that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The M3 chip on this one packs eight CPU and an equal number of GPU cores. The higher-end variant increases the number of GPU cores to ten and also throws the 35W dual USB-C port adapter into the retail package. This device has a 13.6-inch liquid retina panel (2560 by 1664 pixels) with a peak brightness of 500 nits. It's the same as the M2 version, but on its own, it's one of the nicest LCD panels on a laptop out there.