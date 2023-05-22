Asus ZenBook 14 OLED (2023) Review: Ryzen 7000 Goes Toe-To-Toe With M2 MacBook Air

Asus kept it simple with ZenBook 14 OLED's design but hasn't cut any corners at its build quality. The entire chassis is made out of aluminum alloy with a Jade Black color scheme. It's a refreshingly clean and minimalist design, and serves the same kind of sleek looks as the Midnight trim of the MacBook Air – both the good and bad ways. The surface has a matte finish that is smooth to the touch, but it does attract smudges really fast, just like its Apple rival.

Asus kept branding to a minimum, with only its new arrowhead logo plastered slightly off the left edge and a ZenBook branding at the bottom. Asus has also turned the ErgoLift hinge into an aesthetic element, using a polished look for a cylindrical rod connecting the two halves of the laptop. It looks classy, breaks the all-black monotony, and more importantly, can handle any angle with the right amount of stability and resistance.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

It's a 180-degree hinge, which means the screen can sit flat on a table — if that's a convenience you seek. The only drawback to this setup is that the screen wobbles slightly when you type on it in full swing and there is a little bit of flex to the lid as well as the keyboard deck. Asus, however, says that it's a military-grade build with MIL-STD 810H certification.

The ZenBook 14 OLED has an unmistakable aesthetic that's every bit as high-end as you might expect from a device at this price. Gone are the days when a ZenBook could easily be mistaken for a similar machine from Apple.