Apple iPad And iPad Pro (2024): Pricing And Specs To Know Before You Buy

Apple unveiled the latest iteration of its iPad in a May 7 event, and if you're looking to make an upgrade or buy a tablet for the first time you have quite a few decisions to make. The iPad Air is now broken up into two sizes, and the Pro is making some big leaps over its predecessor. The Air is the middle-ground option, and it's a great choice for people wanting a powerful tablet without breaking the bank. It's available for $599 for the 11-inch version and $799 for the 13-inch tablet. There are four different storage sizes to pick from ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB, so you should be able to find something that fits your needs.

The real meat and potatoes of the event was the iPad Pro announcement. The iPad Pro is the thinnest Apple product created, so if you're looking for something that has a small footprint but still packs a punch, this is the pick for you — but it comes at the steep cost of $999 for the 11-inch and $1,299 for the 13-inch. It's a clear step up over the Air and comes with some big changes from the previous iPad Pro model, so it could be worth an upgrade even if you're just one generation behind. The base iPad remains an option, and it received a price change to be more competitive.