New iPad Pro Could Give Apple M4 Chip An AI-Focused Tablet Flagship

Apple has scheduled an event on May 7 that will witness the arrival of new iPads, with rumors pointing to updates slated for the Pro and Air portfolio. So far, expectations have centered on an iterative upgrade to the current-gen M3 silicon, which already powers a number of Mac machines. But it seems Apple has an ambitious silicon upgrade plan, one that entails skipping the M3 series entirely and arming its flagship tablet with a yet-to-be-announced processor.

"I'm hearing there is a strong possibility that the chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, not the M3," reports Bloomberg's Mike Gurman. He recently predicted that the M4 silicon will be introduced towards the end of 2024, starting with an overhaul of the computing portfolio. But it seems the honor of presenting the M4 silicon would go to the 2024 iPad Pro portfolio.

It's a logical strategy that gives Apple space to distinguish the mid-point iPad Air by equipping it with the older but still plenty powerful M3 processor. But it seems Apple's decision has a more AI-driven motive behind it. "By introducing the new iPad Pro ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple could lay out its AI chip strategy without distraction," adds Gurman.

Are we finally getting a glimpse of tricks like voice-activated media editing and context-aware actionable on-screen analysis by a digital assistant, both of which Apple engineers have recently detailed in research papers? Well, we'll have to wait for the May 7 launch event to know for certain.