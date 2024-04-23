Apple Announces May Reveal Event: From New iPads To Apple Pencil, Here's What We Expect

Apple has set the date for its next hardware event, and it looks like the wait for new Apple iPads is finally coming to an end. The tagline of the event on May 7 is "Let Loose," which is not much of a teaser takeaway, but the pencil and lines depicted in the artwork suggest that it's new Apple slates that are in the pipeline. The event kicks off at 7 a.m. PT and will be live-streamed on Apple's event page and the official YouTube channel.

The talk of the show likely will be the new Pro iPads, which are said to be in line for an OLED screen update. So far, Apple has the iPad line limited to LCD and mini-LED panels. There will be two trims on the table this year. We are expecting an 11-inch model and a larger one packing a panel close to 13 inches in size. Another notable upgrade will be the SoC inside, which seems like a predictable generation-over-generation upgrade.

The M3 silicon is already out there powering the current-gen Mac hardware, and it is expected to make an appearance inside the new iPad Pro models next month. We are expecting a focus on AI chops, and if the M3 silicon inside the 2024 MacBook Air is any indication, we are in for some pro-grade enhancements that make the best of the onboard AI accelerators aside from the usual iterative performance bump.