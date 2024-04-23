Apple Announces May Reveal Event: From New iPads To Apple Pencil, Here's What We Expect
Apple has set the date for its next hardware event, and it looks like the wait for new Apple iPads is finally coming to an end. The tagline of the event on May 7 is "Let Loose," which is not much of a teaser takeaway, but the pencil and lines depicted in the artwork suggest that it's new Apple slates that are in the pipeline. The event kicks off at 7 a.m. PT and will be live-streamed on Apple's event page and the official YouTube channel.
The talk of the show likely will be the new Pro iPads, which are said to be in line for an OLED screen update. So far, Apple has the iPad line limited to LCD and mini-LED panels. There will be two trims on the table this year. We are expecting an 11-inch model and a larger one packing a panel close to 13 inches in size. Another notable upgrade will be the SoC inside, which seems like a predictable generation-over-generation upgrade.
The M3 silicon is already out there powering the current-gen Mac hardware, and it is expected to make an appearance inside the new iPad Pro models next month. We are expecting a focus on AI chops, and if the M3 silicon inside the 2024 MacBook Air is any indication, we are in for some pro-grade enhancements that make the best of the onboard AI accelerators aside from the usual iterative performance bump.
Extra love in the Air
We are not sure if the new iPad Pro models are getting a design overhaul, but multiple reputed sources have claimed that the Magic Keyboard will be revamped this time around to take a form that more closely resembles the MacBooks. Will they be reverse compatible with previous generation iPad Pro models? Only time will tell. Curiously, there has been no internet chatter about new Apple Pencils, but there's a possibility that the massive iPad Pro upgrades could just serve an upgraded pencil to go with all those flashy changes. Are we going to see a glass-made rear shell that allows wireless charging on an iPad? Well, the rumors have been rather conflicted about this juicy improvement.
Another major tweak that is said to be in the pipeline is a diversification of the iPad Air portfolio. The mid-tier Apple slate might be offered in two size options starting this year. The base 10.9-inch model is here to stay, but a larger version that packs a 12.9-inch display will shake things up this time around. This one will likely inherit an M-series silicon, as well. No word on any aesthetic or internal overhaul for the Air lineup as of now. We are unclear if a vanilla iPad is also lined up for an official reveal, but it wouldn't be surprising to see.