Apple's 2024 iPad And MacBook Plans Just Leaked And They're Thinking Big

New upgraded models for several Apple products, including the iPad and MacBook Air, are set to be announced early next year, according to Bloomberg. Based on information from "people familiar with the situation," the latest generation of iPads is expected to go big and feature significant upgrades. For the first time in its history, the iPad Air will come in two sizes, adding a 12.9-inch model to the current 10.9-inch option, which means you'll be able to own an iPad Air that's the same large size as the biggest iPad Pro. Both versions will be available in Wi-Fi only or with cellular and are part of a larger corporate strategy to offer customers a wider range of options at various price points — just as Apple has been doing with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Additionally, for the first time in over five years, Apple is making a major redesign to the iPad Pro and will equip it with both an M3 chip and an OLED screen. The high-end display, which has been used in some iPhone models since 2017, can generate more colors, better contrast, increased brightness, and faster refresh rates. Combined with Apple's powerful M3 chip, this should also make the iPad Pro more battery-efficient. The iPad Pro is expected to come in four models: Wi-Fi only and Cellular versions of an 11-inch and 13-inch tablet.

If the insider information Bloomberg is reporting is true, these new iPads will launch near the end of March 2024, which is also around when iPadOS 17.4 is likely to roll out. Meanwhile, macOS 14.3 will launch even earlier in the new year.