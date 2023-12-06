Apple's 2024 iPad And MacBook Plans Just Leaked And They're Thinking Big
New upgraded models for several Apple products, including the iPad and MacBook Air, are set to be announced early next year, according to Bloomberg. Based on information from "people familiar with the situation," the latest generation of iPads is expected to go big and feature significant upgrades. For the first time in its history, the iPad Air will come in two sizes, adding a 12.9-inch model to the current 10.9-inch option, which means you'll be able to own an iPad Air that's the same large size as the biggest iPad Pro. Both versions will be available in Wi-Fi only or with cellular and are part of a larger corporate strategy to offer customers a wider range of options at various price points — just as Apple has been doing with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
Additionally, for the first time in over five years, Apple is making a major redesign to the iPad Pro and will equip it with both an M3 chip and an OLED screen. The high-end display, which has been used in some iPhone models since 2017, can generate more colors, better contrast, increased brightness, and faster refresh rates. Combined with Apple's powerful M3 chip, this should also make the iPad Pro more battery-efficient. The iPad Pro is expected to come in four models: Wi-Fi only and Cellular versions of an 11-inch and 13-inch tablet.
If the insider information Bloomberg is reporting is true, these new iPads will launch near the end of March 2024, which is also around when iPadOS 17.4 is likely to roll out. Meanwhile, macOS 14.3 will launch even earlier in the new year.
Apple is likely to announce more product upgrades in 2024
There's no reason to discount rumors of these new upgrades, considering it's been over a year since Apple released a new iPad, iPad Pro, or iPad Air — and well over two years since the company debuted a new iPad Mini. Combined with the fact that there's been a slump in sales for the Mac and iPad after a COVID lockdown-related boom — with Mac sales dropping 34% and iPad revenue decreasing by $6.44 billion in the last quarter alone — it's obvious why Apple would want to get people excited about its products again.
In addition to the new and improved line of iPads, Apple is also expected to release a 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air next year to join the generation of MacBook Pros powered by the newest Apple silicon chip. Also in the works are upgraded Magic Keyboards made with sturdier aluminum frames that will bring the iPad Pro closer in design to a laptop than ever before, as well as new versions of the Apple Pencil to join the recently unveiled lower-end USB-C model.
Apple is also betting big that its AR headset — the Vision Pro — will boost sales and plans to release the product early in 2024. Later next year, in addition to larger versions of the iPhone and upgraded AirPods, Apple also hopes a new Apple Watch featuring a blood pressure sensor and a long-awaited refresh of the iPad Mini will bolster the company's revenue. It seems that 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Apple in more ways than one.