Apple Vision Pro Headset Is Real, And It Expertly Blends AR With VR

After years of rumors, speculation, and disappointments, Apple has finally unveiled its high-end augmented-reality headset, and as expected, the headset isn't going to come cheap. The long-awaited headset is called the "Apple Vision Pro."

During the unveiling, Cook referenced the long wait, saying: "It's already been a big day. But, we do have one more thing. This is a day that has been years in the making, one I have really been looking for today. I believe AR is a profound technology, blending digital content with real work can unlock experiences unlike anything we've ever seen."

One standout feature is "eyesight" which allows you to see other people in the room while wearing the headset, and also allows them to see your eyes through the exterior glass. This feature automatically activates when someone comes within range of your headset. It also allows apps like FaceTime to become "spatial," and allows increased interaction with other apps Apple users will be familiar with, like photos and video.