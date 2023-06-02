Apple's AR/VR Headset May Be Here By The End Of 2023

Nearly all the tech giants want to be the biggest contender in the headset scene, developing their own hybrid augmented reality and virtual reality devices. One of the biggest giants of them all, Apple, has been toiling for years on the concept, and if a new report is to be believed, its headset may be out of the gate by the end of the year.

According to an industry analyst memo obtained by MacRumors, not only is Apple expected to formally reveal its new AR/VR headset at next week's Worldwide Developers Conference, but full-scale manufacturing will start in October of this year too. Apple should have its initial stock of the devices assembled and ready to ship just in time for the winter holidays. If this report proves to be true, then this may very well make Apple the AR/VR boss to beat come this December, giving it a distinct advantage over all current and potential competitors during one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year.