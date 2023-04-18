Here's How Apple Reportedly Plans To Make Its $3,000 Mixed-Reality Headset A Hit

In terms of hardware, Apple is looking to add cameras that will allow users to take pictures and videos using the mixed-reality headset, the report claims. Users will have the option to engage with the interface using hand gestures and eye movements. With precise eye tracking, the headset will be able to determine what users are looking at. Meanwhile, they will supposedly also be able to "pinch their fingers" to make selections and steer through the menu. But for a tactile sense, the headset will potentially come with a rotating dial similar to the Apple Watch's crown button.

For text-based input, the headset will also offer a mid-air keyboard. At the same time, users will be able to hook up a physical keyboard for a more familiar and engaging experience. Apple is reportedly looking to add biometric authentication through iris scanning. The mixed-reality headset is part of Apple's vision for an integrated environment to replace all other devices. However, that may be a sight from the farther future, and Apple may still need to go over a couple of iterations before it can finally replace the bulky hardware with something lightweight and more affordable.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been fixated on launching the mixed-reality headset in 2023, despite alleged internal concerns about it not being ready. Whether it adds to Cook's legacy as an Apple product worth remembering for years or transpires into another hardware fiasco is something we will know when it is available later in 2023, assuming there aren't any additional delays.