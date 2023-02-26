Apple Is Working On A Wide Range Of Mixed-Reality Headsets: What We Know

Apple's mixed reality headset plans continue to be an enigma in the rumorverse, but the company itself is so bullish on the idea that is already working on multiple versions of the wearable. In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the Apple's first AR/VR headset will make an official appearance at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, but TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the device will only go on sale towards the end of the year. Setting aside the market arrival window for the headset that could very well hit the shelves as the Reality Pro, Apple is already at work on a cheaper and more accessible XR headset.

The first-gen mixed reality headset will be a flagship product that will offer cutting-edge hardware and reportedly be priced in the ballpark of $3,000. Right now, it is being pushed as an enthusiast-class product that is geared more towards developers building augmented reality and virtual reality experiences instead of the general public. For comparison, the Meta Quest Pro, which is one of the most advanced XR headsets out there, costs only $1,500. That's where the more affordable Apple headset, which is rumored to go by the name Reality One, will fill the gap for mass-market metaverse gear. In the meanwhile, Apple is also rumored to have delayed the plans for its AR Glasses to focus on its headset line-up.