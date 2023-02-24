Apple Analyst Suggests A More Affordable VR Headset Will Launch In 2025

Apple's rumored augmented reality/mixed reality (AR/MR) headset has been a hot topic as of late. While Apple itself remains tight-lipped, industry experts and analysts have been predicting the launch of such a headset for many months now. As we get closer to the expected date, more and more rumors are cropping up. However, it appears that the fairly affordable AR/MR headset from Apple may be delayed until 2025.

Even though Apple hasn't said a word about the headset, various leaks tell us that it exists — and it's already been delayed by quite a bit. In 2022, the rumor mill was buzzing with speculation about a possible launch during the Worldwide Developers Conference that took place in June.

The conference came and went with no mention of the headset, as did Apple's September event that revealed the new iPhone 14. Whatever may be happening with the headset project, it's just not quite ready yet — and the possible launch continues slipping.

Despite the delays, the little morsels of information that we've been getting about the device have all been exciting. It seems that Apple may be creating its own "3D mixed-reality world" to accompany the headset. These days, AR/MR headsets are increasingly seen as not just tools for entertainment, but possible tools for communication, remote work, and participating in the metaverse.

However, the rumored headset also has a downside — reports consistently state that it may cost as much as $3,000. This is why today's report is such a bittersweet bit of news.