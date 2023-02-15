Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Launch Reportedly Pushed Back To Later In 2023

The saga of Apple's keenly awaited mixed reality headset has been beset with delays. According to Bloomberg, Apple has once again pushed the reveal timeline of its AR/VR headset by a couple of months, aligning the introduction with its annual developers conference WWDC. Apple has been working on the headset for over half a decade, and during the development phase, the company also reportedly pushed the debut of its AR glasses even further.

At one point, the headset was heavily rumored to launch at the Worldwide Developers Conference in 2022, but those plans never materialized. Just a few weeks ago, it was again reported that Apple is targeting a spring season unveiling for its mixed reality headset, which could very well hit the shelves carrying the Reality or Reality One branding later in the fall release window. The product will supposedly rival Meta's own high-end Quest Pro headset, but Apple will reportedly charge an even higher price for its offering.