Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Might Be On Track For A Spring Debut

Apple's highly anticipated mixed-reality headset is apparently on the horizon for an early 2023 debut. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter that the headset will likely be announced in the spring season ahead of Apple's developer conference. Assuming it turns out to be true, the reveal would mark the culmination of a long saga of leaks and speculation that started years ago.

Citing unnamed sources, Gurman claims that the AR/VR headset is eyeing an official introduction in the March-to-May window. Apple's first metaverse-ready product runs its own operating system reportedly called xrOS, which is said to be in development under the codename Borealis. Previous rumors predicted that the operating system might go by the name realityOS, and the headset itself may be called Reality or Reality One.

The headset has seen multiple delays over the past few years, but Gurman predicts that 2023 will be the year when it finally hits shelves. It is rumored to feature a powerful M-series processor that also runs the show inside the Mac lineup, an advanced motion tracking system, a high-resolution screen, and over a dozen camera sensors. The design will reportedly follow Apple's own "industrial" aesthetics, with some clever tweaks, like audio hardware integrated into the head strap.