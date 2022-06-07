Apple Mixed Reality Headset May Have Been Hit With Another Delay

It's no surprise that Apple's mixed reality headset didn't make an appearance at Apple's WWDC 2020 event. There have been warnings from credible sources who claimed the hardware wouldn't make an appearance this month — or even this year, for that matter — but the absence of any word about a development kit was quite telling. There have been whispers that Apple's "realityOS" efforts are hitting a few roadblocks, internally and externally. The latest word points to a potential delay in the launch of its first AR headset, pushing the date back to sometime in the second quarter of 2023, meanwhile leaving many developers waiting for more news on how to prepare for its coming.

It was expected or at least hoped that Apple would have a few words to say about its AR and VR efforts during its WWDC keynote. There have even been rumors that Apple would reveal some tools that, while intended for iPhones and iPads, also pave the way for its mixed reality headset. Unfortunately, there was no mention of any of these technologies, leaving some wandering where the company's efforts are at these days.

Of course, Apple could have such software ready internally, but it might have decided to hold off on revealing them until its hardware is ready. That hardware is far from that state and might even be delayed further. According to famed analyst Ming-chi Kuo, Apple's mixed reality headset might not be ready for launch until July at the latest, pushing the company's expected schedule back by a quarter.