Apple realityOS Was A WWDC No-Show: AR And XR Skip The Party

As you might expect, if the rumors are to be believed then Apple does not intend to enter the virtual and augmented reality markets at the low end. A consistent theme with Apple VR/AR rumors is that their headset is going to be powerful, and it's going to be expensive. It might also require a lot of power, with one rumor suggesting an Apple headset will require the same type of charger Apple currently uses for the MacBook Pro 14. According to one leak, Apple's M1 chipset will be using that power to create a virtual world that users will see displayed on a pair of Micro OLED displays.

VR isn't all Apple allegedly has planned. "Apple Glass," the tech giant's foray into augmented reality, has been rumored to be on its way for a few years now. A patent filed in 2020 describes what could be the AR glasses as a "modular device" with multiple interchangeable components. More recent rumors suggest the Apple Glass will debut as a "Quest Style" headset, before iterating into a wearable device you'd be happy to wear daily by 2025.

In terms of software, several developers have spotted references to "Reality OS," the apparent framework of Apple's virtual and augmented realities. There is a suggestion that these instances of Reality OS' name appearing in code could mean Apple is close to a VR or AR release. Though, that assumption relies on the individuals claiming to have spotted the references being legitimate. Figures like renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have suggested Apple's VR headset could be in customers' hands, albeit in limited numbers, as early as the end of this year, though with the tech a no-show at WWDC, it's likely that the Cupertino firm decided its big post-iPhone tech push probably deserves a standalone event of its own.