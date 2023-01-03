Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Specs May Have Leaked And It Sounds Fascinating

Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset has been a staple of the rumor verse for a while now, with multiple analysts claiming it will have the same level of impact on the consumer tech industry as the original iPhone. The Information, which was the first to leak alleged schematics of the headset, is now reporting more juicy details (via MacRumors) about the upcoming Apple wearable. To start, the headset will reportedly draw power from a battery pack that will be mounted on the waist and connected to the main body via a magnetic connector.

Now, this is not exactly a novel design, and the battery will reportedly last only two hours on a single charge. Thankfully, the drained unit can be swapped easily. The alleged sub-par battery life is not surprising, since previous reports have predicted a desktop-class M-series processor for the headset, complete with a co-processor to handle the less demanding tasks, and a beefy graphics engine, too. The chip will be manufactured using the 5nm fabrication process, most likely by Apple's long-time partner TSMC. Apple reportedly had to develop a custom streaming codec to keep latency issues in check.