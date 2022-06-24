Apple's AR/VR Headset Reveal Could Be Just Around The Corner

Apple fans could get a first glimpse of the company's long-awaited Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality headset (AR/VR) as early as next year, according to one of the more reliable supply chain analysts. Leaks suggesting the tech giants were working on some kind of AR/VR headset have been around for a couple of years, but Apple has yet to release any solid information on the device.

AR and VR fans were left disappointed in early June when Apple failed to reveal any information on their headset at WWDC 2022. There were hopes more would emerge about "Reality OS" the software that could potentially power Apple's AR ambitions. Again, no official information has been released on the operating system, but several developers claim to have glimpsed references to it within Apple's code.

Plans for an eventual headset could range from wearable augmented reality glasses customers can use in everyday life, to a high-end VR headset with the potential to disrupt a market currently dominated by Meta Quest 2. Although official product release information has been scarce, Apple has filed several patents for AR/VR devices and components. How many of the patents develop into devices remains to be seen, but enthusiasts are likely to learn a lot more following a major announcement Apple likely has planned.