Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Gambles On A Wild New Virtual Interface

When word surfaced that Apple was scaling back its planned headset to a mixed-reality build, those in the know assumed it was caution on the part of the mighty manufacturer. Experts figured Apple had concerns as to whether it would be able to deliver its trademark sophistication and seamless user interface to what was, after all, a new market for the business.

Honestly, that made sense. Integrating VR into people's workflows and recreational routines has been a bit of a catastrophe for other power players in the digital marketplace. Observers assumed Apple simply wasn't ready to risk its most exciting innovations becoming the internet's new favorite punchline. The company seemed, quite fairly, to be acting out of an abundance of caution, but evidently not. According to Bloomberg, Apple's new AR headset will come with an array of innovations well outside the corporation's usual comfort zone. Here's what we know so far.