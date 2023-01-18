Apple Reportedly Puts AR Glasses On Back Burner As It Plots Less Expensive, Mixed-Reality Headset

Despite constant delays, Apple is pressing ahead with plans to launch its mixed-reality headset this year. Although Apple originally intended to bring a headset to the masses in 2020, the project has been set back by several delays — including the COVID-19 pandemic that gripped most of the world for the better part of two years.

Apple then postponed the prospective launch of the headset to January 2023, but encountered even more delays. Recent estimates by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that Apple is now looking at launching its mixed-reality headset before the end of 2023, either in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

However, this much-touted mixed-reality headset is not the only AR and VR-related product that Apple intends to launch in the coming years. According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a less-expensive mixed-reality headset which it plans to bring to consumers by 2024 or 2025.

Work is also reportedly underway on developing a set of AR glasses that has been delayed indefinitely. Apple originally intended its AR glasses to be launched as a follow-up product to the MR headset this very year. However, the project has been beset with several technical challenges, resulting in Apple delaying the project. As a result, Apple is instead focusing most of its resources on this new, cheaper mixed-reality headset.