Apple On Track To Launch Its Mixed Reality Headset By Mid-2023

It is no secret that Apple has been working on an augmented reality/mixed reality (AR/MR) headset for several years now. While the company has been toying with the idea since the mid-90s, Apple's renewed efforts to crack the augmented/mixed reality space could be traced back to mid-2015. This was the same year Apple completed the acquisition of Metaio — a startup working on AR technologies. Besides acquiring AR-focused companies, Apple also ramped up hiring in the past few years to create a dedicated research wing that concentrates on AR and MR technologies.

In 2019, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that Apple's first augmented reality product could be released by 2020. However, the worldwide pandemic and the resulting disruptions did throw a wrench in the gears, leading to even more delays. As a result, things have been largely silent on Apple's AR and MR front for close to two years now, except for an occasional rumor popping in once in a while. In fact, the last time we heard about Apple's rumored mixed reality headset was back in June when Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the company is now looking at a mid-2023 launch for the product.

And it is now increasingly likely that Apple's first mixed reality headset could reach consumer's hands next year. According to Taiwanese publication Digitimes, Apple has roped in its longtime OEM partner Pegatron (Via MacRumors) to assemble its first mixed-reality headset. Given that the company has already roped in an assembling partner for the headset, chances are high that Apple's first mixed-reality headset has reached an advanced stage of development.