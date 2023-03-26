Apple Reportedly Demos Mixed-Reality Headset In Secret Meeting

Apple has reportedly showcased its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset to its top executive ahead of a rumored launch at the company's developers conference in June. "The demonstrations were polished, glitzy and exciting," claimed Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter. This won't be the first time that Apple's key decision-makers have been given a presentation of the wearable, but the latest showcase is said to have taken place at the Steve Jobs Theater where the company's yearly product launch events are organized.

Now, details are scarce about what exactly the presentation contents were, but the report alleges that a healthy number of executives are on the fence about the pricey bet on an experimental product and some team members that have tested the mixed-reality headset say the design is uncomfortable. There are reportedly a few other concerns, as well, such as a limited slate of supported multimedia content, the absence of apps that truly make it a must-buy experience for enthusiasts, and a high asking price.