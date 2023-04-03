Tim Cook Just Shed New Light On Apple's Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset

As Apple inches closer to its annual WWDC event in June, all eyes will be on the potential launch of a Mixed Reality headset that the company has been cooking up for years in its secretive design labs. In typical fashion, the company won't say anything about it ahead of an official reveal. Notably, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently sat for an interview and gave an idea about the company's approach towards transformative tech like Augmented Reality, and how it will make life easier for users.

In an interaction with GQ, when prodded about the heavily rumored AR/VR headset, Cook instead focused on the potential of Augmented Reality and how its deployment could "greatly enhance people's communication, people's connection." Communication appears to be one of the core selling points of Apple's headset. Rumors suggest that the headset will allow FaceTime calls via Memoji avatars generated in real-time, thanks to the smorgasbord of tracking sensors fitted on the device.

Notably, Cook made it abundantly clear that Apple is not just interested in making products but wants to own the inherent technology itself. "We want to control the primary technology. Because we know that's how you innovate," Cook said. Apple is no stranger to the strategy. After years of building a walled ecosystem of hardware and software, the company now also controls its silicon trajectory and is also looking forward to making its own networking chips for iPhones. The rumored headset, and the AR Glasses, likely won't be any different.