Apple's WWDC 2023 Developer Conference Starts June 5: What We Expect

The 2023 iteration of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on June 5 and will run through June 9. Apple will be revealing the next major updates for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS on the first day of the event if previous years' schedules are anything to go by. This will be followed by developer-centric events where they will get a chance to interact with Apple's engineers regarding the changes coming to Apple's entire slate of software and services.

iOS 17 will be the highlight of the event, it seems. Bloomberg recently reported that iOS 17 will offer multiple "nice to have" features, some of which users have been demanding for years. Rumor has it that Apple might also say a few words about the possibilities of sideloading apps coming to iPhones. The company has so far maintained that allowing users to download apps from any repository other than the App Store will severely impact the security and user experience aspect. But facing antitrust heat, especially in Europe, the company is reportedly to open iOS to a certain extent.