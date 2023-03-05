Apple May Be Prepping M3 MacBook Air For Summer Launch

The ongoing year won't just be about iPhones serving fancy changes like a button-free design, periscope zoom camera, and a USB-C port that replaces the Lightning connector. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, 2023 will witness the launch of some remarkable new Mac machines powered by the upcoming M3 series processors.

The M3 silicon will reportedly be based on the 3nm process, a major leap compared to the M2 lineup built using the 5nm fabrication tech. Of course, just like its M1 and M2 predecessors, the M3 lineup will also include multiple variants that could serve as many as 40 compute cores with massive upgrades in performance and efficiency.

Among the first wave of Macs expected to come armed with an M3-series processor is the iMac refresh. Expected to debut in the second half of 2023, the upcoming Apple desktop will reportedly hawk the same design and 24-inch screen size as its predecessor but will have some internal re-arrangement inside the chassis.