Apple's 2023 Mac Plans Could See The iMac Getting The Attention It Deserves

Apple appears primed to introduce an updated iMac armed with its third-generation in-house silicon later this year. According to Bloomberg's latest PowerOn newsletter, an iMac refresh could very well hit the shelves this fall. The iMac currently on sale was introduced in April 2021 rocking a major design overhaul; it marked Apple's desktop switch away from Intel to its own ARM processor. The machine didn't get the yearly chip refresh that many expected with the M2 series processors, but it appears that Apple has bigger and more meaningful plans for the successor.

The latest report claims that in the spring-summer window, Apple is planning a trio of new Mac devices, but the iMac won't be one of them. Instead, Apple's all-one-desktop has reportedly entered the pre-production stage internally known as the engineering validation test. By the safest estimates, the model reportedly will only enter production after three months, according to newsletter author Mark Gurman. The expected release date for the product is based on Apple's product launch timeline over the past few years.