MacBook Air And iMac With 3nm M3 Chip May Arrive In Late 2023

Apple is reportedly eyeing an iMac refresh that will host the upcoming M3 processor based on the 3nm process. What's more, it may hit shelves as early as this year. This isn't the first time we've heard about Apple's M3-series silicon. In 2022, Bloomberg reported that Apple was at work on its next-gen in-house silicon based on the 3nm fabrication process, and that the first products were making their way to the market into 2023.

That has yet to materialize. Those predictions are ambitious considering that the first offshoots of the M2 series only made their debut earlier this month, courtesy of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh. We've also heard rumors of an M2 Ultra and even an Extreme version destined for the Mac Pro, which was also expected to arrive later this year. But chatter about the market release of M3-based products has already started.

Recent reports that a MacBook Air refresh packing the M2 silicon would be introduced later this year have surface, and Bloomberg predicts that an iMac refresh with the same chip inside is also slated for a late 2023, or early 2024, launch. But do keep in mind these are tentative timelines, and plans could very well change, depending on a multitude of market and supply chain factors.