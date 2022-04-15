Apple's 3nm Processor Is About To Become A Reality

TSMC, the Taiwanese chipmaker that manufactures processors for Apple, has confirmed that it will be transitioning to the much-awaited 3nm manufacturing process by the second half of 2022, DigiTimes reports. While it was no secret that TSMC and Apple Silicon would eventually move to the 3nm process, there were concerns about TSMC meeting these targets owing to the global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in a recent earnings conference call, TSMC put all speculation to rest and confirmed that it is now on track to begin producing 3nm chips for Apple by the end of the year. This would be just in time to equip Apple's 2023 lineup with these new-generation processors. In case you didn't know, Apple's current-generation processors are based on the 5nm process that has been around since 2020.

Given what we know from the current timeline, it is unlikely that Apple's next-generation iPhone models — the iPhone 14 series — will move to 3nm chips. Instead, at least one report indicates the first Apple product to move to 3nm chips will likely be Apple's next-generation iPad models. At the same time, that same report suggested that these iPad models could launch in 2022, and that timing looks unlikely given the current global scenario.