Apple AR/VR Headset Leak Details Surprising Display Specs

Though official confirmation is still pending, it's no secret that Apple — for the past several years — has been developing its own mixed-reality headset. However, the company's original plan to release the product in 2020 was reportedly hampered by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years on, Apple continues to maintain stoic silence about its plans for an AR/VR headset. The same cannot, however, be said about several Apple analysts who continue to claim that the company will, indeed, formally announce the product before the end of 2023. Several analysts have also indicated that the company may officially unveil this much-rumored virtual reality/augmented reality headset at WWDC 2023, which is less than a week away. The company all but confirmed that with an AR-themed Easter egg on one of its Events pages.

Until recently, we had a very rudimentary idea of the hardware prowess of Apple's rumored MR headset. Most reports talked about the possibility of the headset using Apple's M2 chips and featuring "high-resolution displays". More recent rumors hinted that the device may use twin 4K micro OLED displays to offer a cumulative 8K resolution. However, just a week before the possible announcement, noted display analyst Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has made several startling claims about the display tech that could be packed in the product. If these specs end up being true, the rumored $3,000 plus price tag for the device might actually sound reasonable.