Apple's WWDC 2023 Events Page Features An AR Easter Egg - Here's How To Find It

Apple takes every chance it gets to show off the advanced imaging capabilities inside the latest iPhones and iPads. Case in point: It's become a tradition for the Cupertino company to hide an augmented reality easter egg on the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) website. The UK-specific Apple Events page has been updated with a teaser for 2023's event.

You can cast an image of a chromatically animated Apple logo, which dons lava lamp-like fluidity on any surface. As the logo's edges contort in and out of shape, it periodically reveals the event's start date, which is June 5. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to lead the WWDC keynote speech starting at 1 p.m. ET that day.

Want to try it yourself? Grab an iPhone or iPad with AR capabilities, and head to the Apple Events page. You'll see a preview of the animated logo swirling about the page, and you can tap a link that says "View the AR experience" to go straight into the app.

If you don't have sufficient lighting or a great surface to view it on (any blank wall will do), you can view the animation against a gray backdrop. The app also allows you to scale and move the object at will — just drag to move or pinch to zoom.