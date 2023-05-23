WWDC 2023 Keynote: When It Starts And How To Watch

Following Google and Microsoft, it's Apple's turn to disguise a fun summer party as a massive developers' conference. Apple laid out a detailed schedule for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 taking place at Apple Park and set to air digitally from June 5 to June 9.

The conference remains free for all developers and should give us all insight into the latest advancements and tools spanning Apple's vast ecosystem, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, plus all the devices running those various forks of its software. A physical celebration will also be hosted at Apple Park for developers and students on the opening day.

WWDC will kick off with a keynote on June 5 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. PT), giving us a high-level overview of all the fun stuff Apple's cooking up. Developers can also look forward to hands-on labs and sessions, plus opportunities to learn more one-on-one with Apple engineers. You can tune in on Apple's website, within the Apple Developer app, on Apple TV, and on YouTube.