Apple Releases iOS 16.5 For iPhone: Here's What You Get

Apple is expected to take the covers off the next major iOS release (iOS 17) at WWDC 2023 on June 5, 2023. While the stable version of iOS 17 is not expected until September, Apple will likely regularly issue bug fixes and feature updates for iOS 16 — the current stable version — over the next several months. That is precisely what happened today after Apple began rolling out iOS 16.5 to users globally.

A quick glance at the release notes for iOS 16.5 reveals that this is a relatively minor update with a short changelog. Among the key additions new to iOS 16.5 are a new Pride Celebration wallpaper and an entirely new tab dedicated to Sport-related content on Apple News. As well, iOS 16.5 also fixes an issue that many users had with Apple's Spotlight. Besides this, Apple has fixed an issue wherein any podcast content used in conjunction with Apple CarPlay would simply stop loading. Finally, the changelog also refers to an issue with the Screen Time settings that has been fixed.

Like in the past, Apple is likely to dedicate a significant part of its WWDC keynote to discussing the company's software initiatives, particularly iOS 17, before moving on to another key product — the much-rumored Apple mixed-reality headset, which could see officialdom this year.